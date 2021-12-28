Residents and neighbors on Tuesday recalled efforts to put out a fire that killed two women and injured a man at a residence in the Tanglewood community, describing the intensity of the blaze just before firefighters arrived to the burning home on Driftwood Drive Sunday evening.

Crews responded at 10:20 p.m. and found the single-story home in the 3300 block fully engulfed, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

The two women killed in the fire were identified Monday as 66-year-old Maria Lopez and 56-year-old Alicia Lopez-Buenrostro, both from Santa Maria.

It’s not clear if the two women were transported to the hospital or declared dead at the scene.

A man sustained burn injuries in the fire and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, although he wasn’t identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shortly before the arrival of first responders, neighbors made several attempts to quell the fire and pull residents out of the burning home.

One neighbor, a young man who only identified himself as Anthony, described the flames as “intense” and "epic" as he and his wife attempted to put the fire out with extinguishers and a garden hose.

Anthony went inside the house to use the extinguishers but could only make it 2 or 3 feet in because of the flames.

“I dumped three fire extinguishers on it and they did nothing,” Anthony said. “We’ve never experienced any fire like that before.”

Anthony went around the outside of the house to a different area, where he thought he heard a woman screaming from inside but he couldn't locate anyone.

By that time, crews arrived on scene to put out the fire, which had engulfed most of the house’s interior, according to Anthony.

Other residents gathered near the scene, although Anthony said he was “shocked” that no one else had tried to help before first responders arrived.

“It took [firefighters] a while just to even get the water going,” Anthony added.

Eliason said crews spent 20 minutes getting the fire suppressed because of the fire’s intensity and the interior’s “excessive contents.”

Another neighbor praised the firefighters’ effort.

Neighbor Glenn Sweany, 56, witnessed the response from his nearby residence and said firefighters had to don all of their personal protective equipment to put the flames out.

“There was so much smoke and stuff, [firefighters] just couldn’t get in,” Sweany said. “The fire department did good; they had a quick response.”

Thirteen people lived inside the home, although 10 were not present at the time of the fire, according to Eliason.

Sweany said the home’s occupants have been displaced, including children, and some in the community have organized an effort to gather donations for the family.

A GoFundMe page created by Marisol Guzman on Monday has raised $195 out of a $20,000 goal, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sweany described Lopez, one of the women who died in the fire, as the "glue" of the household.

The two knew each other for decades, and their kids grew up and went to school together, he said.

“She took care of everything,” Sweany added. “It’s a tragic loss; it’s a loss for the entire community.”