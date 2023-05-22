The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that rapper Nelly will perform in Paso Robles on Monday, July 24.
The diamond-selling superstar Nelly will have a special guest in T.I. The concert is slated to start at 7:30pm.
The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
This will be the first-ever appearance at the California Mid-State Fair for both Nelly and T.I.
Ticket prices for the show are $30, $50, $75, $90 and $110 (pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office cannot guarantee the authenticity of any tickets purchased outside of its official channels.
A diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar and actor, Nelly, entered the spotlight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and spawning the hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar,” and “E.I.”
The album landed Nelly four Grammy Award nominations and sold over nine million copies worldwide. He kept the momentum going with the 2002 release of Nellyville. The album debuted at No. 1 on top of scoring Nelly his first two Grammy awards for “Hot in Here” and “Dilemma” feat. Kelly Rowland. He has since gone on to win multiple American Music Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, Soul Train Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and was crowned “Top Pop, Rap, and R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of The Year” by Billboard.
With three Grammy awards, four No. 1 records, and 11 top-10 hits like “Dead and Gone”, “Live Your Life”, and "Whatever You Like” under his belt, T.I. has enjoyed continued success as a recording and touring artist for the last 20 years.
Outside of music, T.I. has also starred in movies and top-rated television shows including ATL, American Gangster, Marvel's Ant-Man, and VH-1's T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”