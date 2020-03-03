You are the owner of this article.
Nelson cruises into Adam’s Board of Supervisors seat with no opposition
With no one on the ballot to oppose him, Bob Nelson easily rode to victory in the 4th District supervisor’s race in California’s presidential primary election.

Nelson will take over from his boss at the end of the year when Peter Adam’s second four-year term ends, and he is expected to focus on many of same issues, including reducing the backlog of infrastructure maintenance and fiscal responsibility.

After Adam announced in mid-February 2019 he would not seek a third term, Nelson threw his hat in the ring and just as quickly gained Adam’s endorsement.

“He knows a tremendous amount about the county and about the job,” Adam said at the time. 

When the deadline to file as a write-in candidate also passed without anyone signing up, Nelson became a shoo-in for the job.

Nelson served as adviser to Adam’s campaign against Joni Gray, who held the 4th District seat for multiple successive terms, then he served as Adam’s chief of staff for six years.

An Orcutt resident, Nelson has lived in the area since he was 5 years old and has been a teacher at both the middle and high school levels, including special education classes.

