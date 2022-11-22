 Skip to main content
New arcade featuring over 125 games opens at Santa Maria's Town Center Mall

The classic feeling of playing arcade games is staying alive in Santa Maria thanks to Rudy and Terry Ruiz, a husband-and-wife couple who have opened an arcade with over 125 games.

The new location is at the Town Center mall and the facility includes 25 novelty pinball machines, a photo booth, crane games and much more.

What was once the mall's skatepark has been transformed into an iconic arcade. Endless lanes of games and a nostalgic carpeted floor may draw locals in and have them playing games here for hours.

A row of vintage pinball machines await gamers at the World 1-1 Games arcade upstairs at the Town Center East mall.
A couple enjoy video game racing at the new World 1-1 Games arcade center located upstairs at the Town Center East mall.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

