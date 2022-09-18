A new director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services will take the lead next week, after an extensive search to fill the position following the resignation of director Angela Walters Yates this spring.
Sarah Aguilar, who has lead highly respected animal welfare agencies across the country, will bring experience in animal services and management to the position when she starts on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
“While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic created significant hardships within the animal welfare world and locally in Santa Barbara County, this period also provided us with an opportunity to reassess, rebuild, and strengthen our programs and services,” said Deputy Director for Community Health Paige Batson. “We are excited that Sarah will be leading Santa Barbara County Animal Services to a whole new level of achieving best practices, providing quality services for our community animals, and fostering strong partnerships with community stakeholders.”