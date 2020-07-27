New Dignity Health Urgent Care center opens in Santa Ynez Valley, offers primary health care

Dignity Health Central Coast this week opened an urgent care center at the corner of Old Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang to provide improved access to health care for Santa Ynez Valley residents, a company spokeswoman said Monday.
The health center offers both urgent care and primary care services with the team of on-site board-certified physicians Jason Morris and Bahija Saouf, said Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.
She said the center will care for patients of all ages, including children; has on-site X-ray services; and will accept most health insurance plans.
Urgent care centers offer a quick, convenient alternative to hospital emergency rooms for urgent medical needs that are not life-threatening.
Physicians at Dignity Health Urgent Care specialize in family medicine, internal medicine and emergency medicine and, with their team of nurses and other medical professionals, can treat the flu and colds, coughs, sneezes and sore throats, cuts and lacerations requiring stitches, burns, rashes, earaches and headaches, urinary tract infections, sprains and strains.
“Santa Ynez Valley residents now have new options for their primary and urgent care needs,” said Scott Robertson, M.D., division chief medical officer for Dignity Health and chief executive officer of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers.
“We hope providing these services will offer convenience and the peace of mind for those needing primary care or urgent medical attention for minor injuries and illnesses,” Robertson said.
The new Dignity Health Urgent Care at 1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, in the Merkantile center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Although appointments are not needed, the center can be reached by calling 805-862-3691 or 805-614-5690.
Solvang’s new urgent care center joins five other Dignity Health urgent care locations — in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Pismo Beach and Atascadero, San Juan said.
For more information, visit www.dignityhealth.org/centralcoast/urgentcare.
