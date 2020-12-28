New driving laws expand 'move over' rule, target distracted drivers

California Highway Patrol officials are reminding the public of new road safety bills passed by the state Legislature that have taken effect or are set to become effective after New Year's, including two measures that will directly affect driving behavior.

The laws range from regulating a new type of evacuation siren to adding penalties for distracted driving and protections for good Samaritans, according to Fran Clader, director of communications for the CHP.

'Hi-lo' evacuation siren

SB 909 went into effect on Sept. 29 and allows emergency vehicles to use a "hi-lo" warning sound that will be used to notify the public of an immediate need to evacuate an area in an emergency.

The new alarm goes back and forth between a high and a low pitch and sounds distinct from the typical siren blared from emergency vehicles.

Several police agencies across the state already have implemented the new alarm, including the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office hasn't adopted the technology yet because it requires additional equipment, but it won't replace the standard siren heard with emergency vehicles, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added the new sound is exclusively used to evacuate.

"When you hear the hi-lo, it's time to go, which means you must evacuate immediately," said Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro in a YouTube video.

Regulations standardizing the warning sound statewide are currently under development by the CHP, according to Clader, who added that a permit is required to use the new alarm until regulations are adopted.