010517 Benedict Mission 11.jpg
Buy Now

"The Haunt" ghost tour adventure launches Sunday, Sept. 8 in Solvang, and visits local sights where paranormal activity is said to be active. The Old Mission Santa Ines cemetery in 2017 was the subject of a study to determine just how many people are buried there. 

 Len Wood, staff file

Solvang is set to unveil its most chilling attraction yet: "The Haunt" ghost tour adventure that launches Sunday, Sept. 8.

The tour takes visitors on a thrilling journey through the town's eerie past, with a stop at haunted sights including Birkholm's Bakery — where it is believed to be visited by the founder, Carl Birkholm; Red Viking Restaurant, where sightings of an enigmatic woman in white are reported, and Old Mission Santa Ines.

Armed with specialized tools like dowsing rods and a spirit box, Ghost Adventure tour guide Zak Bagans teaches guests how to become real paranormal investigators. Outfitted with an EMF meter to detect ghostly energy, participants will explore haunting architecture and hear spine-tingling tales of Solvang's phantom residents.

 

0
0
0
0
0