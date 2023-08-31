Solvang is set to unveil its most chilling attraction yet: "The Haunt" ghost tour adventure that launches Sunday, Sept. 8.
The tour takes visitors on a thrilling journey through the town's eerie past, with a stop at haunted sights including Birkholm's Bakery — where it is believed to be visited by the founder, Carl Birkholm; Red Viking Restaurant, where sightings of an enigmatic woman in white are reported, and Old Mission Santa Ines.
Armed with specialized tools like dowsing rods and a spirit box, Ghost Adventure tour guide Zak Bagans teaches guests how to become real paranormal investigators. Outfitted with an EMF meter to detect ghostly energy, participants will explore haunting architecture and hear spine-tingling tales of Solvang's phantom residents.