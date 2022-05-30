There’s a changing of the guard in the youth ranks of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo performers.
There will be a new Junior Barrelman and a new Miss Mini Rodeo when the rodeo hits the Unocal Event Center on June 2.
After an exhaustive search, the Elks Recreation Committee has decided it’s time to put the spotlight on Chael Silva and Nevada Rohwedder.
Silva is the new Junior Barrelman.
Junior Barrelman
Silva, 8, is in the second grade at Santa Maria’s Alice Shaw Elementary School.
“Chael is energetic and funny and can turn on the charm – he definitely does that,” said Robyn Christian Moon, the coordinator of the Junior Barrelman and Miss Mini Rodeo selection committee. “We were looking for someone that’s not afraid of hard work. It’s much more than just being in the arena during the Elks Rodeo. He’ll also have to help out with our Halloween Haunted House and Christmas in the Country as well as working on the special events, like our Golden Circle of Champions activities. He has to appear on TV and radio and, of course, in the newspaper.
“Silva has been attending the Elks Rodeo his entire life and is a longtime friend of Lexi Brown’s family. She’s the young girl who inspired the Golden Circle program,” said Moon.
Silva is one of the top fundraisers for "Bald 4 Lexi."
He is active in soccer – his favorite sport and was named his team’s MVP – as well as baseball, basketball and jujitsu, and has been the Student of the Month at Alice Shaw.
“I like making people laugh,” said Silva. “I love meeting new people and want to do something to make a difference in the community.”
Silva says he was inspired to apply for the Junior Barrelman program after meeting Caleb Moon last year.
Moon was the original Junior Barrelman. He was supposed to hold the position for one year but, because of COVID, ended up keeping the job for three years.
“Caleb sat in on the interviews,” said Robyn Christian Moon, who is also Caleb’s mother and the 2001 Elks Rodeo Queen. “He said ever since he met Caleb, he’s wanted to be the Junior Barrelman.”
“I’m excited to represent the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and can’t wait to get involved in the Golden Circle of Champions organization,” said Silva.
2022 Miss Mini Rodeo
Nevada Rohwedder, 10, is also a student at Alice Shaw, succeeding 2021 Miss Mini Rodeo Kayden Sorenson.
“We wanted someone with a lot of personality, someone who’ll go out there and encourage the next generation of rodeo fans and volunteers,” said Moon. “And Nevada definitely fits the bill.”
Rohwedder is also a native Santa Marian.
The fifth-grader is a competitive gymnast, loves reading, and enjoys art.
She is also an active cowgirl who was riding horses before she could walk and began competing when she was a four-year-old.
Rohwedder recently added equestrian show jumping to her list of favorite hobbies and shows horses in the AQHA.
The cowboy way is part of her family history.
Her mother, Audrey, is a former Elks Rodeo Sponsor Flag Girl while her father, Anthony, is a former professional bull rider.
“I helped out at last year’s rodeo with the ‘Fill The Boots’ program for the Golden Circle of Champions kids,” said Rohwedder. “I also helped with the Christmas in the Country and Haunted Hills events.”
Her favorite rodeo events are barrel racing and trick riding.
“Nevada loves horses and the western lifestyle,” said Moon. “She is hoping to use her passion for her community and her love of rodeo to represent the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo near and far this coming year.”