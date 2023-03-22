Kevin Martin was sworn in Tuesday night as Lompoc's new police chief, leaving the role of interim chief which he assumed after Chief Joe Mariani retired on Dec. 31.
Surrounded by local officials, family, friends and members of the community, Martin was officially sworn in at the start of the meeting by City Clerk Stacey Haddon, who administered the oath of office.
To Martin's left stood his wife, Gina Martin, who after the swearing-in conducted a pinning of his badge.
Taking the podium, Martin expressed his gratitude and vowed to work hard to lead the department and the city's residents.
"My goal as your chief is to create an environment where a young officer starting their career today can be mentored and developed into the future chief of police, so the city never has to go outside ever again," Martin said. "That's just one of many goals that I personally have."
Martin went on to thank City Manager Dean Albro and the City Council "for their confidence in me to succeed as Lompoc's next chief of police."
"Second, I want to thank my family, especially my wife Gina," he said. "Police families make many sacrifices as they support the career of their officer. My family is no different."
Martin acknowledged the law enforcement officers in attendance, as well as his predecessors who over the years influenced his career, including more recently Mariani, who Martin said took him under his wing on day No. 1.
"I owe a special thank you to Chief Joseph Mariani for his mentorship and his investment in me, and all of the staff at the Lompoc Police Department," he said.
Martin was promoted by Mariani in 2019 to fill the open captain position, and over the next four years was part of a plan to assume the role of chief.
"Had Chief Mariani not shared his wisdom and been willing to mentor me I would not be standing here today as your chief of police," Martin said.
Martin's career in law enforcement began in 1991 with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, followed by service with the Santa Maria Police Department in 2003.
In Santa Maria, according to reports, Martin became a detective after one year of service and was selected as one of two detectives tasked with starting the high-tech crimes unit.
In this role he developed skills in computer and cell phone forensics, which he later pursued in the private sector beginning in 2007, teaching cell phone forensics to U.S. law enforcement personnel and others around the world.
In 2009, Martin returned to law enforcement and was hired by the Lompoc Police Department where he was promoted through the rank structure.
“I want to congratulate Kevin Martin on his appointment as chief of police for the Lompoc Police Department," City Manager Dean Albro wrote in a statement.
"I have faith that Chief Martin’s wealth of experience and deep commitment to public service will serve him well in this new role, and that he will continue to be an outstanding leader for the police department and in the community."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.