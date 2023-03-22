032223 Kevin Martin 1

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin was sworn Tuesday night at City Hall ahead of the regular city council meeting. Martin has been with the Lompoc force since 2009.

 Contributed, City of Lompoc

Kevin Martin was sworn in Tuesday night as Lompoc's new police chief, leaving the role of interim chief which he assumed after Chief Joe Mariani retired on Dec. 31. 

Surrounded by local officials, family, friends and members of the community, Martin was officially sworn in at the start of the meeting by City Clerk Stacey Haddon, who administered the oath of office.

To Martin's left stood his wife, Gina Martin, who after the swearing-in conducted a pinning of his badge.

032223 Kevin Martin 2

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin is sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday night where his wife, Gina, conducted the official badge pinning ahead of the regular city council meeting.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
1
0
0