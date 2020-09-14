New OASIS Center gets thumbs up from Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

Lompoc Councilman Victor Vega, who was first elected to his City Council seat in 2014 and then re-elected in 2018, will go up against incumbent Jenelle Osborne for the Lompoc mayor’s seat in the Nov. 3 general election. If Vega wins the mayoral race, he will serve as mayor for the next two years. If he is unsuccessful, he will return to his District 2 City Council seat to serve out the remaining two years of that term.