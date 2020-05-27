Nipomo man remembered as 'old soul surfer' dedicated to community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Nipomo man who died while surfing at Pismo Beach the morning of May 15 is being remembered for his love of people and dedication to faith.

Grant Nordwall, 54, had a heart attack while surfing north of the pier near Wadsworth Avenue with his two kids, according to his daughter, Jubilee Nordwall, who shared details of the autopsy.

Although Nordwall was physically active, the autopsy discovered a deformed artery that had gone undetected since his birth.

"He was pretty healthy and active, loved hiking and being outside," Jubilee, 29, said. "He only had so many heartbeats left."

Jubilee described her father as an "old soul surfer" who found God among the waves.

Born in Monterey in 1965, Nordwall moved with his family to the San Diego area, where his father was a U.S. Navy captain, and caught his first waves around the age of 13.

Nordwall graduated from Cal Poly in 1987 with a mechanical engineering degree and went to work for Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Co., where he spent the next 30 years as an expert in his field of natural gas systems and mentored young engineers.