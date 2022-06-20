Fourth of July in Lompoc will not include a community fireworks show this year as pyrotechnicians have deemed Ryon Park a nonviable location to hold such a show, according to city officials.
Lompoc Parks & Recreation will be hosting an Independence Day picnic in the park that will feature live entertainment by The Fossils, food trucks and kids' activities. The daytime event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, July 4, following a community bike parade.
The patriotic bike parade will commence at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial building, 100 E. Locust St., and conclude at Ryon Park in time for the picnic event. All activities are free and open to the public.
Into the evening hours, those wishing to host their own so-called safe-and-sane fireworks block party on their permitted closed street must submit an application to Lompoc Parks & Recreation before Thursday.
For further information or to obtain an application, contact the department at 805-875-8100.
A list of permitted city-approved vendors from which to purchase so-called safe-and-sane fireworks will be announced.