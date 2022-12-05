Despite rain showers that threatened to cancel the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas "Holiday Nights, Lights and Sights” parade Friday, the show went on.
Crowds of onlookers turned out to witness dozens of floats and performers roll, march and dance down H Street — while the rain held off.
As many as 70 registered parade entries lined H Street and headed southbound, dazzling spectators with performances set to holiday music while others waved and distributed sweet treats from their colorful floats to children eagerly awaiting Santa's arrival via his trailer-pulled sleigh.
Just hours before the festivities, uncertainty about whether the rain would put a damper on the annual event was curbed when City officials confirmed the show would go on.
Among the parade entries — that consisted of local schools, businesses, and clubs — eight were named winners in their respective categories, and include:
Marching Band — Vandenberg Middle School
Non-Commercial Dance/Cheer — Vandenberg Jets & Gymnastics
Commercial Dance/Cheer — BBT Dance & Performing Arts
Nonprofit Youth Group — Los Berros VAPA Academy
Non-Youth Group (non-rofit) — MOMS Club of Lompoc
Faith Based — La Purisima Catholic School
Commercial Business — Garcia Dance Studio
Photos: 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade rolls down H Street
Santa waves at the end of the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” comes to life on the float from the Endless Summer Wellness Spa and Team Grand Real Estate during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Costumed performers wave from the Toyota of Lompoc float during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Kids on the La Honda Steam Academy float share cheers and greetings during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Judges huddle under umbrellas as wind and drizzle increase near the end of the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Angel Ramos drives the Catholic Charities Lompoc Food Pantry float during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Los Herederos Del Guajiro performs during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
La Purisima Catholic School students wave from their float during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
A young participant in the Clarence Ruth Elementary entry rides in the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc Valley Middle School Cheerleaders march during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Vandenberg Jets Gymnastics performers march during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
A participant in the Nueva Generacion Off Road entry drives in the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Chloe Conway of the Garcia Dance Studio performs during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Mayor Jenelle Osborne & City Manager Dean Albro wave during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
The drum major leads the combined Lompoc High & Lompoc Valley Middle School Bands and Danceline during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Raymond Lopez and his daughter Cleo, 5, watch the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade from the top of their parked car.
Len Wood, Contributor
Artificial snow flies over kids on the Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy float during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
A rider in the Hyland Notary Service entry gets up on two wheels during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
The Cabrillo High Cheerleaders dance during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Members of the CIF champion Lompoc High School Girls Tennis wave during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Spectators wait for the start of the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade from their tailgate seats on North H Street.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc Valley Baptist School float participants wave during the 2022Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc City Council Member Jeremy Ball gives candy to judges as he marches in the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Sosa, Jorge Munoz’ dog, scores a goal during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lompoc Youth Football League Cheer team performs during the 2022Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band plays holiday songs during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Marchers in the Coast Hills Credit Union entry wave during the 2022 Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Parade.
Len Wood, Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.