Despite rain showers that threatened to cancel the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas "Holiday Nights, Lights and Sights” parade Friday, the show went on.

Crowds of onlookers turned out to witness dozens of floats and performers roll, march and dance down H Street — while the rain held off.

As many as 70 registered parade entries lined H Street and headed southbound, dazzling spectators with performances set to holiday music while others waved and distributed sweet treats from their colorful floats to children eagerly awaiting Santa's arrival via his trailer-pulled sleigh.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0