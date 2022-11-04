Car enthusiasts are invited to the Nojoqui Falls Fun Run Car Show this Sunday.

The event it organized by Central Coast Street Rods, Inc., which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with the free, family-friendly event.

The event will be held at Nojoqui Park, starting at 9 a.m. Over 200 vehicles are expected to be at the show. No pre-registration is required for vehicles and car owners are encouraged to bring their hot rods or classics to the show.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

