The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations from Lompoc homes and businesses for the spring yard beautification contest.
Judging for the yard beautification contest, known formerly as the Say It With Flowers contest, will begin Monday, June 21, and run through Friday, June 25.
Yards will be judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers.
Members of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission will judge locations while driving around Lompoc assessing those homes and businesses nominated.
Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered this year, and no backyards will be judged. Judges also may consider residences and businesses without a nomination.
Winners will be announced Thursday, July 1.
Yard nominations may be submitted by calling Kathleen at 805-875-8034, or by submitting an email to k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.