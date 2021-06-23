Valley Art Gallery is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose goals are to provide local artists with a venue to exhibit, provide education and encourage art in the Santa Maria community.

Its members include painters, jewelry makers, photographers, potters, glass and fabric artists, colorists and sculptors. The organization has been active since 1983 under varied names and in various locations in Santa Maria, and welcomes new members.

The gallery space is located in the Santa Maria Public Airport. Several walls as well as a showcase feature art from local artists. Long-time member and colorist Claudia Wagmanne says, “I’m amazed at the variety of artists and the amazing talent we have in the area.” Artwork is rotated bi-monthly, and a featured artist is highlighted.

The featured artist for the months of June and July is Denise Gimbel. Gimbel paints bold abstract images of nature and the landscape, using vibrant colors and flowing lines to communicate emotion and movement. Her exhibited works include images of giant kelp, mushrooms, and manzanita branches.

“My paintings begin with a spark of emotion or a feeling or mood,” said Gimbel.

Gimbel exaggerates and fantasizes the image to communicate the “soul” of the subject, rather than a realistic image. Her exhibit includes acrylic paintings in lush, vibrant colors that depict giant kelp, manzanita trees and mushrooms.

“If a viewer or collector feels my emotion when they see the painting, I have succeeded," she said.

A new series of paintings “Shape of Shelter” combines abstracted profiles of barn architecture with vibrantly colored quilt patterns to give a sense of safety and home. Her work will be exhibited at the Santa Maria Public Airport from June 8 through the end of July.

Treasurer Patricia Smith has been a member for over 15 years, and paints with acrylics, using pewter to create a 3D effect.

“It is so important for local artists to have a venue to show and sell their work,” she said.

One recent sale was memorable. A firefighter pilot traveling through the airport to combat a fire got in touch to purchase a silk painted scarf. He said that he always bought a gift for his wife, whenever he traveled, and was happy to find something so unique and beautiful.

“Being able to own an original piece of artwork from a local artist is really special,” Smith said.

President Rob Paulus and the rest of the volunteer board are working hard to support local artists. Member Taffy Gray will be the featured artist starting in August.

“I have enjoyed participating with this gallery and have found the member artists to be creative, enthusiastic and generous with their time, skills and information. I always learn something new and useful every time we meet,” Gray said.

The organization was originally started in concert with the Parks and Recreation Department of Santa Maria. Initially, large gallery space allowed classes for children and adults as well as an exhibit area. As the years went by, the gallery moved to Orcutt, where they participated in the First Friday events.

When COVID-19 restrictions shuttered businesses in 2020, the Valley Art Gallery made the difficult decision to close its gallery location on Clark Avenue in Orcutt. They continue to exhibit over 100 pieces of local art at the Santa Maria airport, with fresh exhibits every two months.

For more information, visit Valley Art Gallery’s website www.valleygallery.org.