North County hotels see quieter holiday season under COVID-19 restrictions

Northern Santa Barbara County hotels are experiencing major service restrictions this holiday season, amid an ongoing regional stay-at-home order imposed nearly three weeks ago in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The order has left hotels like the Wine Stone Inn in Orcutt in one of their most dire situations yet as a result of restrictions against not only indoor and outdoor dining, but also against non-essential travelers.
Wine Stone Inn General Manager Lauren Wise said bookings at the 12-room boutique hotel are down compared to past months, and restrictions on outdoor dining have rendered the hotel’s recently-installed fire pits and heaters unusable for the time being.
It’s the most recent of the hotel’s transformations over the course of the year’s changing COVID-19 restrictions.
“I called it COVID whack-a-mole,” Wise said. “It was just another thing popping up after another.”
Off of Skyway Drive in Santa Maria, staff at the Radisson Hotel are also trying to hold out with decreased capacity through the holidays, until the COVID-19 spike goes down.
"The occupancy is probably down half of what it was last year," General Manager Scott Shute said. "The difference is significant."
On-site restaurants including the Vintner's Bar and Grill and Atrium Bistro have also ceased indoor dining under COVID-19 restrictions, with services now limited to takeout for hotel guests, Shute said.
"We've definitely had some struggles but we're making it through. We're just trying to figure this out as we go," he said.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, Vinland Hotel & Lounge General Manager Robert Miranda said they and other Highway West Vacations properties have been impacted by the ongoing health crisis, especially this holiday season.
"We were sold out every single night this time last year," Miranda said. "But this is just the reality that we're all facing to keep everyone safe."
Vineland, an 82-room hotel, first opened its doors to guests in May after a year of renovations.
Although the opening of both new hotels was met with the unfortunate timing of a growing pandemic, Miranda said Highway West Vacations made a favorable decision to keep its properties open and continue safely serving guests as permitted.
The decision also has kept staff employed.
"All of our properties have definitely been impacted by the stay-at-home order," Miranda said. "Sideways Inn is likely the least impacted due to their location off the highway."
Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton also continues to serve its essential worker guests through the three-week stay-at-home-order.
A spokeswoman for the hotel said that a centralized reservation line continues to field all guest reservations and provides critical COVID-19 updates.
"We are following all necessary precautions to accept our guests," she said, noting that seasonal bookings have been considerably leaner this year. "So far, we've only had five check-ins for the day," she said.
Since Dec. 6 Chumash Casino Resort properties, Hotel Corque, Hadsten House and the resort hotel, remain closed to all guests.
TpA resort spokesman said there is no update on a projected reopening.
In Orcutt, Wise said guests at the Wine Stone Inn are definitely more limited than in prior months, but that they are still receiving essential workers in need of a warm place to sleep.
“We definitely were getting more bookings before. October was a really great month, with people coming in to enjoy the wineries and the beaches,” she said. “But, a lot of our midweek guests are already essential workers, so we’re not getting too many changes from that.”
Looking ahead, Wise is committed to staying positive, but since the hotel opened last October, this first year of business has been nothing like she imagined.
“When something comes down the pipeline, you smile, grin and bear it, and you appreciate your staff as they adapt over the months,” she said.
Miranda, too, feels more hopeful overall this time around.
"It's different this time," he said. "In March, the stay-at-home order was indefinite and this time there's a deadline."
However, the original deadline of Dec. 26 may be moving farther away, as state officials consider extending the order for another period of weeks due to still-spiking COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
To prevent prolonged impacts on businesses, Santa Barbara County officials have asked to be removed from the Southern California region and to form a new region with neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, where ICU capacity remains much higher than the rest of the region.
