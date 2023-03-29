Papers were being shuffled, pencils were scribbling and students were putting their smarts to the test Wednesday.

As the timer ticked down, students scratched their heads trying to solve problems in a fun way by using their unique methods.

The North County Mathematics Super Bowl made its returns after the program was put on hiatus to the Covid-19 pandemic. The mega math competition had nearly 200 students in grades four, five and six from schools throughout northern Santa Barbara County. Students were invited to participate in various math challenges including individual and collaboration work. The event was held at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

032923-smt-news-sb-math-super-bowl-004.jpg
Students from various northern Santa Barbara County schools pose after winning individual and group challenges at the Math Super Bowl Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
032923-smt-news-sb-math-super-bowl-008.jpg
Hosted by the Orcutt Union School District, the North County Math Superbowl included 25 schools from Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt and Lompoc.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

