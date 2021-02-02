You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North County pharmacies open limited vaccine appointments to those 75+
breaking top story

North County pharmacies open limited vaccine appointments to those 75+

Pharmacies in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Orcutt have opened limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 75 and older in Santa Barbara County this week, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

Daily appointments at Sav-On and Vons pharmacies throughout the county previously had been limited to health care workers, according to the Public Health Department. 

Four pharmacies have limited availability today through Friday, and slots are expected to fill quickly. Those wishing to register can make an appointment through links at the following sites:

Santa Maria — Sav-On Pharmacy, 2320 S. Broadway

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609884413461

Orcutt — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1120 E. Clark Ave. 

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609885376384 

Lompoc — Vons Pharmacy, 729 N. H St.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610479431744

Lompoc — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1500 N. H St.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609886485581

Residents also can receive appointment registration assistance by calling the Public Health hotline at 211 and selecting option 4. 

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News