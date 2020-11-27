Northbound Hwy 101 impacted by wildfire at Patterson Road in Goleta

Northbound Highway 101 is limited to one lane just north of Patterson Road in Goleta as firefighters battle a wildfire burning near the roadway.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded to reports of significant flames and smoke burning between Highway 101 and Calle Real just before 4 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
While crews have made significant progress in knocking down flames from the Highway 101 and Calle Real sides, the fire continues to burn, Bertucelli said.
There are reports of a homeless encampment in the area of the fire, but it is unknown whether the fire originated from the encampment, he said.
There are no injuries or threats to structures at this time.
This story will be updated with further information when it becomes available.
Veg Fire, Hwy 101 NB between Patterson and Fairview. Goleta. SBC on scene with veg response. Fire between Calle Real and freeway. homeless enc. in the area. Traffic restrictions on 101. Under inv. No reports of structures damaged. Call Newsline. Call Newsline #realInc pic.twitter.com/rFgMH5cPcx— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) November 28, 2020
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
