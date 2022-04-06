Northeasterly winds and a high-pressure ridge combined to push temperatures into the 90s across the Central Coast this week, but the heat wave is expected to back off Friday and turn around completely early next week, forecasters said.
“It does look like a dramatic change is coming in the weather conditions,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Winds ranging from 25 to 38 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, Wednesday morning contributed to highs ranging from 15 to 25 degrees above “normal,” or average for the date.
But no heat records fell this week because five days of scorching temperatures all across the Central Coast in 1989 put them out of reach.
“In 1989, we had five days of record temperatures, and it peaked on [April] 6th when it hit 103 degrees in Santa Maria,” Lindsey said, adding that the temperature in the city at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday was “only” 92 degrees.
“So I don’t think there’s much chance of beating that record,” he said. “92 is still pretty rip-roaring for April, that’s for sure, and if it wasn’t for 1989, there probably would have been some records set this week.”
The temperature Wednesday in Lompoc reached just over 84 degrees and in Santa Ynez Valley edged just above 91, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Lindsey said the northeasterly winds, which provided compressional heating as they raced downslope from the interior, will now start to shift to northwesterly winds that will bring some relief from high temperatures.
“Thursday, there should be a bit of an ocean breeze that will bring cooling in the afternoon and evening,” he said. “But it will still be quite warm, about 87 degrees.”
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory this week for the coastal areas and inland valleys of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties as well as Southern California, effective through 6 p.m. Friday.
Temperatures of up to 92 degrees were anticipated by the National Weather Service for those areas of the Tri-Counties during the advisory period.
The National Weather Service heat advisory said the hottest days in the inland valleys and interior mountains of Southern California would be Thursday and Friday.
But Lindsey said he expects northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County to see temperatures start a downward slide on those days.
“Northwest winds should really kick in on Friday afternoon,” he said, predicting sustained velocities at 32 to 46 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, Saturday through Tuesday.
“Tuesday looks especially windy,” he added. “That’s going to really bring the temperatures down to the 50s in most areas of the Central Coast. Throw in a chance of light showers Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level low moves through, and it’s going to be a significant change.”