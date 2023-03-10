Most of northern Santa Barbara County received about an inch of rain in a 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. Friday night.

The most recent atmospheric river event was expected to bring rain along with gusts of wind across the area through Friday night.

Drier conditions were expected Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service office in Oxnard said. Another atmospheric river could form in the middle of next week.

