Most of northern Santa Barbara County received about an inch of rain in a 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. Friday night.
The most recent atmospheric river event was expected to bring rain along with gusts of wind across the area through Friday night.
Drier conditions were expected Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service office in Oxnard said. Another atmospheric river could form in the middle of next week.
"A drying trend will develop through Saturday night and Sunday as the storm exits the region," the service said. "Warming will take place for Saturday through Monday with high temperatures reaching back into the mid- to upper-60s."
Benign weather is expected early in the week when yet another storm is expected to move through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm could be yet another atmospheric river, the Oxnard office said, with its readings indicating an upper-level trough moving across the Pacific Ocean towards the coast and "tapping into a stream of subtropical moisture."
Santa Maria received 1.19 inches in a 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. Friday. Orcutt had received 0.93 inches in the same window. Guadalupe received just 0.68 inches.
The Burton Mesa station near Lompoc had one of the highest readings in northern Santa Barbara County at 1.93 inches in that 24-hour window. Lompoc City Hall's meter read 1.07 inches. Santa Ynez received 1.41 inches.
Before Friday's rains were factored in, Gibraltar Reservoir stood at 100.5% of its capacity while Cachuma Reservoir was at 93.6%. The Jameson Reservoir was also at 100.5% while the Twitchell Reservoir was at 52.2% of its capacity.
Friday morning, the county had received 196% of its normal-to-date rainfall and was at 155% of the normal water-year rainfall, meaning if the county receives no more rain through August it'll still have received 155% of normal for the water-year that runs from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2023.
Santa Maria was at 189% of its normal rainfall to date, with Santa Ynez at 216% and Lompoc at 239%.
In San Luis Obispo County, Rocky Butte, in the Santa Lucia mountain range, had received a commanding 10.5 inches of rainfall by Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Guadalupe Unified School District canceled classes for Friday while public schools in Santa Maria held classes. St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria canceled classes Friday. San Luis Obispo schools also canceled classes.
Most outdoor events scheduled for the weekend have been canceled. Santa Maria's city parks and public athletic fields were closed Thursday ahead of Friday's storm.