Nothing Bundt Cakes, a chain offering, well, nothing but bundt cakes, has been up and running in Santa Maria since early November.
Terre and Tom Downey, who own Nothing Bundt Cakes franchises in Ventura and Santa Barbara, are the owners and operators of the new location at the Enos Ranch West development on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. It's the third location for the Downeys.
The bakery is the latest business to open in the Enos Ranch West center, which is anchored by the Aldi grocery store, Boot Barn and the newly-opened Guitar Center. There's also the new Crumbl Cookies franchise in that corner. Raising Cane's, the chicken drive-thru restaurant, also generates a bulk of the shopping traffic in the center. Dutch Bros. Coffee, Mattress Firm, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Juice It Up! have also opened up shop there. A Firehouse Subs franchise is also slated to arrive sometime soon.
Although Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its doors Nov. 4, the location plans to hold grand opening festivities starting the week of Dec. 5. In addition to hosting a benefit day for Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, the bakery will host a ribbon-cutting and community event when it will give away free miniature bundt cakes, or "Bundtlets", for a year.
“We are excited to be an active part of this community by hosting fundraisers for schools and giving to philanthropic organizations to support their missions,” said Terre Downey. “We love the smalltown feel of Santa Maria and know that we can make a positive impact providing job opportunities in addition to celebrating life’s moments through this delicious cake.”
Grand opening events details include the ribbon cutting with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec, 8 at 11:30 a.m. The following day, Friday, Dec. 9, will be the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast benefit day from opening to closing, where 20% of sales will be donated to the organization dedicated to promoting safe, positive and inclusive environments.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, doors open at 10 a.m. and the first 50 guests will receive free "Bundtlets" for a year. Bundlets are miniature bundt cakes.
The cake shop is located at 499 E. Betteravia Rd. and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a full list of events and complete details, readers can email santamaria@nothingbundtcakes.com.
This is the second bakery in the Santa Barbara region with another in Goleta. The cakes are baked in-house and are made with real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10 flavors.
The Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. It has grown to more than 460 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada. Bakeries offer handcrafted Bundt Cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes such as bite-sized "Bundtinis", miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch cakes plus decorations and gift options.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.