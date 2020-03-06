‘Nothing’s going to be the same as it was’: Santa Ynez Valley residents hear about climate change impacts

Yeselle Torres, a fourth year environmental studies student at UCSB and the program coordinator, said the presentation was the fourth in a series of five meetings to introduce the Sustainability Division, address questions about climate change and show how agencies in five geographic areas of the county are preparing.

The next discussion will be in Lompoc in April.

While climate change has become an issue in recent years, Hazard said people in the firefighting profession were noticing changes a decade ago.

“I fought fires in the same place as I did 20 years ago, but they were burning different,” Hazard said, noting wildfires are burning hotter, longer, more frequently and destroying more acreage and property.

He said there are a number of ways to reduce the destructiveness of wildfires, and one of them is through land use planning — for example, locating housing in areas less prone to wildfires.

Others are through building defensible space around homes and using materials that are less flammable, but hardening infrastructure and fuels management are also part of the equation.

Factors affecting wildfire as well as having direct impacts of their own are temperature, rainfall, snowfall and drought.