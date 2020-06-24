NRC to discuss Diablo Canyon Power Plant performance in virtual meeting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, June 30, to discuss the 2019 safety performance of Diablo Canyon Power Plant and 11 other nuclear reactors in the United States.

The hearing is set for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and online registration is required to participate.

NRC staff responsible for plant inspection and oversight will participate, including the resident inspectors based full-time at each of the sites, an NRC spokesman said.

The staff will make a brief presentation about the agency’s oversight process and then answer questions about any of the 12 plants in Region IV, the spokesman said.

A letter to Pacific Gas and Electric, owner and operator of Diablo Canyon, summarizing plant inspections for 2019 said “overall performance at your facility preserved public health and safety.”

Reactor oversight requires inspections performed by at least two NRC resident inspectors assigned to each plant and specialist inspectors from the Region IV office in Arlington, Texas.

Plant performance is measured by color-coded inspection findings, starting at green for the lowest significance and increasing to white, yellow and finally red for those with the highest significance.