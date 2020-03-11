Number of homeless in Santa Barbara County rises by 5%; more are veterans, more living in cars

Santa Barbara County’s homeless population grew by 5% since last year, but the number of homeless living in the North County dropped, according to the January Homeless Point in Time Count summary released Tuesday.
The number of homeless families with children under age 18 decreased significantly from last year, but the number of homeless veterans and of people living in cars both jumped dramatically, and the number of those experiencing chronic homelessness also increased.
Mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Point in Time Count was conducted by the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care and more than 500 volunteers.
A total of 435 of those volunteers gathered at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 29 to fan out across 89 census tracts for the count that’s designed to take a one-night shapshot of the county’s homeless population.
The results of the count are used to help target assistance programs and allocate funding.
Homeless veterans took a major leap in numbers this year, rising by 83% to 210 individuals from the 118 counted last year, according to the summary report.
Volunteers also counted 185 children under the age of 18 in 90 homeless families, which is down 22% from last year, said Kimberlee Albers, manager of the Homeless Assistance Program for the county.
The 2019 count found 226 children under age 18 in 115 homeless families.
Albers noted those figures don’t include families who doubled up for shelter, were paying for a motel room or are at risk of becoming homeless.
The number of homeless living in shelters rose only slightly, going from 670 in 2019 to 674 this year, but the number of individuals living in their cars took a dramatic increase, rising from 479 in 2019 to 629 this year, an increase of 76%.
Homeless individuals who were unsheltered, which includes those living in cars, also increased, from 1,133 last year to 1,223 this year, Albers said.
“The [Point in Time] Count effort illustrates that there is still much work to do to address homelessness; thankfully we have committed resources and dedicated partners to pursue solutions across the county,” said Rob Fredericks, chairman of the Continuum of Care.
Countywide, a total of 1,897 homeless individuals were counted, up from the 1,803 counted in 2019, with 1,292 of those, or 68%, living in the South Coast communities of Goleta, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
Gaviota, East Goleta Valley and both Mission and Toro canyons are included in the South Coast area, and this year 90 homeless were counted in those communities, where no numbers were reported last year.
Mid-county, consisting of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills, Buellton, Solvang and the rest of the Santa Ynez Valley, accounted for 218 homeless individuals, or 12% of the total. Last year, 254 were counted in the Mid-county.
The remainder — 387, or 20% of the total — were counted in the North County area that includes Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe.
In 2019, volunteers counted 475 homeless in the North County area.
New Cuyama is also included in the North County, but no homeless were counted there either this year or last.
Estimates of the county’s homeless were made in 2017, but the 2019 canvass was the first formal count and serves as the baseline for subsequent homeless counts.
The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care promotes communitywide planning and the strategic use of resources and programs targeted to people experiencing homelessness. The county serves as its lead agency.