OASIS nonprofit president resigns following backlash over attendance at Capitol rally

The president and CEO of the Orcutt nonprofit OASIS senior center resigned Friday following public backlash over his attendance at a political rally in Washington, D.C. on the same day a violent mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Doug Dougherty, who ran the OASIS nonprofit, confirmed his resignation after a discussion with the organization's board of directors regarding the U.S. Capitol storming on Jan. 6, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

The 41-year-old Orcutt resident said that people have disparaged his nonprofit and that he has also received death threats after news reports of the D.C. visit, prompting him to resign.

"The best thing for me to do is to completely detach myself from the organization," Dougherty said. "I will take this on myself and there's no reason OASIS should be further disparaged."

OASIS board members did not return calls or emails seeking comment.

Dougherty flew to Washington, D.C. to attend the Save America Rally organized by Virginia-based nonprofit Women For America First to protest the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The rally was held near the National Mall and just before it ended, a large group of people broke off and walked towards the U.S. Capitol, according to Dougherty.