You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean monitoring satellite launch from Vandenberg AFB delayed until Nov. 21

Ocean monitoring satellite launch from Vandenberg AFB delayed until Nov. 21

Sentinel-6 satellite

A Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite will be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Nov. 10 and will measure sea level rise in the ocean. The satellite is a collaboration between the European Union and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. 

 Screengrab of the presentation

A new ocean monitoring satellite has been rescheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Nov. 21, more than a week after its original liftoff date. 

The satellite, named Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, is now scheduled to launch at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 21 from Space Launch Complex-4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Harrower, spokesman for the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs. 

Originally planned for Nov. 10, the launch was delayed 11 days due to problems with SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket booster, according to space.com

Sentinel-6 is a collaboration between the European Space Agency and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and will take environmental measurements, including the height of the ocean, which will be key in understanding climate change. 

Additionally, the satellite will measure temperature and humidity in the Earth's atmospheric layers, including the stratosphere and troposphere, or the lowest layer in which life exists, according to NASA.

The Sentinel-6 is the first of two satellites that will launch five years apart and will extend a three-decade set of ocean data. It will join a fleet of seven other Sentinel satellites, which provide up to 250 terabytes of Earth observation data on a daily basis, according to Josef Aschbacher, director of Earth Observation Programmes with the European Space Agency.

Photos: Air Force establishes new space command at VAFB

In a ceremony on Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base, the US Air Force  formally established of the Combined Force Space Component Command.

1 of 10
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News