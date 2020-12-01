Oceano man ejected from vehicle in fatal crash on Los Berros Road

A 65-year-old Oceano man was killed Monday after his vehicle overturned on Los Berros Road.

Robert Madsen Radtke was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck with a utility trailer northbound on Los Berros Road, just south of Phelan Ranch Way, at an unknown speed shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Alvarez.

For reasons unknown, Radtke made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the truck to veer off to the far east edge of the road and onto a dirt embankment, where it continued traveling in a northerly direction.

The truck veered back toward the road and overturned, ejecting Radtke in the process and onto the western edge of the road, where the vehicle was found, according to Alvarez.

Radtke sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drug impairment are under investigation as possible causes in the crash, according to Alvarez.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0