October 1869: The home of R.D. Cook, the first house to be built in Central City, was completed and ready for occupancy. It was 24-feet long and 16-feet wide with one room upstairs and one downstairs.
Oct. 18, 1870: Theodore LeRoy assumed the debts of the Estudillo family in return for a deed of trust covering the family property in San Leandro and the Guadalupe Rancho in Santa Barbara County.
Oct. 12, 1882: Hesperian Lodge #264 F. & A.M. was chartered with Addison Henry Orr serving as its first Master.
Oct. 5, 1894: Twenty-five women gathered together at the home of Mollie Smith to inaugurate the Ladies Literary Society. The club, now known as the Minerva Club, is the oldest working Women’s club in California.
Oct. 7, 1898: The Minerva Library club changed its name to the Ladies Literary Club.
Oct.15, 1899: Work was completed on the Union Sugar complex in Betteravia.
October 1901: After drilling down about 1,540 feet, workers finally struck oil at Careaga #3, constituting the first oil strike in the valley.
Oct. 1, 1904: Reuben Hart inaugurated a new water system with a plant located a half-mile south of the center of town (now the 600 block of South Broadway).
Oct. 24, 1904: A post office was established in Orcutt with George Ferguson serving as the town’s first postmaster.
Oct. 24, 1905: The first special meeting of the board of trustees was called by Chairman Alvin W. Cox to consider licensing merry-go-rounds. The title, “Chairman,” has since been changed to “Mayor,” and “City Marshal” has since been changed to “Police Chief.”
October 1908: A cornerstone was laid for what would soon be the Carnegie Library. Building was completed the following year.
October 1911: Dean Laughlin was appointed Fire Chief, receiving $20 per month. Firefighters made $2 an hour while fighting any fire in the city.
Oct. 5, 1918: Mildred Hawley, Mattie Walker, Maud Walker, and Elsie Smith became the first women employed by Union Sugar when they came down from Sacramento to work as experienced laboratory chemists.
October 1928: The First meeting of the Minerva Library Club was held in its new clubhouse located on the corner of Lincoln and Boone streets.
October 1928: The Hancock College of Aeronautics, a non-profit educational institution, was established on Hancock Field by Captain G. Allan Hancock, president and sole proprietor of the corporation. The school, located on 80 acres of land purchased from George Tunnell, opened with five planes.
Oct. 23, 1928: A great crowd gathered at Hancock Field to witness an air show. Army, Navy and private aircraft all participated in the event and thousands of spectators were there to see the performance of pioneer planes.
Oct. 28, 1928: The Minerva Library Club opened its new clubhouse to the general public.
Oct. 1, 1934: The first meeting of Santa Maria’s City Council was held in the new City Hall building.
Oct. 3, 1937: The Japanese Union Church, located at 219 Mary Drive, was dedicated.
Oct. 28, 1938: Congratulations poured in from the state capital in Minnesota to Edward Trebon for the inauguration of his newspaper, “The Courier.” The newspaper edition price was $2 per year.
Oct. 5, 1941: The U.S. Army activated Camp Cooke, which was named in honor of Major General Phillip St. George Cooke. The base was used during World War II as an armored and infantry training site.
Oct. 30, 1941: Santa Maria Gas Company merged with Southern Counties Gas Company (now Southern California Gas Company).
Oct. 15, 1942: The first women were employed at the Hancock School of Aeronautics when the Selective Service began making inroads on the male civilian personnel, all of whom were eligible for the draft.
October 1944: Studio Theater, located in the 200 block of East Main Street, held its grand opening.
Oct. 21, 1944: The Goleta POW camp, with a capacity of 250, was opened. Prisoners did agricultural work in the community.
Oct. 30, 1945: The U.S. Government announced the end of shoe rationing.
Oct. 11, 1946: 32,000 visitors jammed Santa Maria to watch the two-day Air Show, which brought into town “Wrong-Way” Corrigan, and the elite of the U.S. Air Corps.
Oct. 3, 1948: Official groundbreaking took place for the Guadalupe Community Church.
Oct. 21, 1952: There was a train wreck in Guadalupe.
Oct. 19, 1954: The Minerva Library Club changed its name to the Minerva Club.
Oct. 4, 1958: Cooke Air Force Base was designated as Vandenberg Air Force Base, honoring the late General Hoyt S. Vandenberg, the Air Force second Chief of Staff.
October 1959: Thirty-seven people gathered together in the living room of Tom and Meg Smith to found the Santa Maria Civic Theater. Within six weeks, the group’s first play, “The Tender Trap,” was produced with Allan Hancock as the group’s first patron.
Oct. 1, 1960: The new Buddhist Temple, at 1072 Olivera Street in Guadalupe, was dedicated.
Oct. 23, 1960: The first service of Bethel Lutheran Church was held in an enclosed patio at the home of Mrs. and Mrs. Clinton Cromwell.
Oct. 25, 1960: Altrusa International, Inc. of Santa Maria was chartered.
Oct. 20, 1963: The Oakley School was dedicated to Cary Calvin Oakley.
Oct. 16, 1965: The Orcutt Mineral Society held its first annual Gem & Mineral Show, “Rainbow of Gems” at the Veterans Memorial Hall.
Oct. 19, 1965: J.C. Penney held its grand opening ceremonies in the Santa Maria Shopping Center.
Oct. 3, 1966: The City Council approved the first phase of Preisker Park and approved an agreement with the state for a $57,000 grant.
Oct. 4, 1967: Temple Beth-El, located at 1501 East Alvin, held dedication services.
Oct. 6, 1968: Elks Lodge 1538 moved into its new lodge at 1309 North Bradley Road.
Oct. 7, 1969: The City Council approved an ordinance for the development of Central Plaza, which would include a high-rise apartment structure for elderly persons and a low cost housing unit. The Plaza was scheduled for completion in May of 1970.
Oct. 8, 1972: Buena Vista Park, the oldest park in Santa Maria, was dedicated as a Historical Landmark.
October 1974: The Dudley Hoffman Mortuary moved from Church and Lincoln streets to its present location on East Stowell Road.
Oct. 4, 1974: Groundbreaking ceremonies took place at the Hesperian Lodge’s new temple at 700 Lakeview Road, property that was purchased from Elwin Mussell.
Oct. 7, 1975: The site of the first city-owned waterworks was dedicated as a City of Santa Maria landmark. The fire siren, which stood on top of the water tank, is on display at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum.
October 1977: The City Council passed Ordinance #77-923, repealing the City Code Section that allowed parking meters.
Oct. 2, 1978: The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce took steps to copyright “Santa Maria Style Barbecue.”
Oct. 17, 2000: Ground was broken at Thompson and Mehlschau roads for the new Nipomo High School.
Oct. 6, 2002: The grand opening of the New Beginnings Community Church took place.
October 2004: Robin Ventura, Righetti High School graduate, announced his retirement from professional baseball.
Oct. 31, 2005: The DeBernardi Brothers Dairy, the last dairy in Santa Barbara County, sent its approximately 400 cows into retirement. The dairy, located on East Main Street was started by Gilio DeBernardi in 1946.
Oct. 3, 2011: Mayor Lavagnino announced that he wouldn't be running for re-election in 2012.