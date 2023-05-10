To celebrate a move officials hope will change the way homelessness is handled in the City of Santa Maria, a groundbreaking ceremony at Hope Village, an interim supportive housing community, was held near the site of the project, adjacent to the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Building.

Attendees included local government officials, DignityMoves representatives, other partners and special guests.

The emcee for the event was Matt Riley, the regional executive director for DignityMoves, who shared a special thanks to Terri Maus-Nisich, the recently retired Santa Barbara County assistant CEO, "without whom none of this would be possible,” Riley said.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0