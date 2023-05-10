To celebrate a move officials hope will change the way homelessness is handled in the City of Santa Maria, a groundbreaking ceremony at Hope Village, an interim supportive housing community, was held near the site of the project, adjacent to the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Building.
Attendees included local government officials, DignityMoves representatives, other partners and special guests.
The emcee for the event was Matt Riley, the regional executive director for DignityMoves, who shared a special thanks to Terri Maus-Nisich, the recently retired Santa Barbara County assistant CEO, "without whom none of this would be possible,” Riley said.
DignityMoves will provide 94 cabins to temporarily house homeless individuals on the vacant parcel owned by Santa Barbara County inside Santa Maria city limits after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved two agreements with the organization earlier this year. One agreement provides for DignityMoves to lease the land, while the other authorizes the nonprofit organization to develop 94 cabins on a parcel at 2131 Southside Parkway, adjacent to the County Government Center. The 94 units will help address the existing need for 133 beds for homeless people in Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe.
Hope Village will include 54 units for homeless individuals and couples, 10 cabins for transitional-age youths ages 18 to 24 and 30 cabins for recuperative respite care, with at least 10 of those to have their own bathrooms. The village is based on a similar DignityMoves project in Santa Barbara that proved successful.
Groups involved in the project are DignityMoves, the Good Samaritan Shelter, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, Dignity Health's Marian Regional Medical Center, The Balay Ko Family Foundation and the County of Santa Barbara.
“It's just been incredible to see how everybody comes together for this project and I think it would not have happened without all of those folks playing their part in the project," said Riley. “This is going to bring such a tremendous benefit not only to the City of Santa Maria, but also the North County in general. It’ll be an example for the rest of our county, and the rest of our state and country that this is something that can be done and it is a solution that works.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said the project is going to be the benchmark on how the city treats the homeless in the future.
“I’ve had a lot of friends talk to me about this site and they all have these ideas of how we should do it better or what else we can do,” said Lavagnino. “I have to say, making it so you don’t have to look at homeless people isn’t a solution to homelessness. They’re here and we’re not bringing folks in here, these folks are already in the community.”
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson emphasized that Hope Village is temporary bridge housing and says it’s “potentially the largest project of its type on a per capita basis in the state, potentially the nation.”
“This project is also temporary. Supervisor Lavagnino and the board have made a commitment to the city, to the neighbors and the businesses that this location will not be used for longer than five years,” said Nelson. “The county, the city and community organizations are already exploring future locations for reduced footprint in the future.”
Nelson says in the end he can’t guarantee success, but he knows this is the city’s best option and it's “far better than the alternative, which is to do nothing.”
“In this project, all residents of Hope Village will have case workers and receive treatment or will be working on issues that have contributed to their homelessness,” said Nelson. “This is a Santa Maria Valley project and those targeted for treatment will be exclusively for people experiencing homelessness in our community as long as the need persists.”
Sue Anderson, the president and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center, said from her group's perspective the project can make a lasting impact, allowing her team to have a safe environment to care for unhoused patients.
“Every single day we take care of people that don't have shelter. How do you keep people healthy? How do you do all this care in the hospital and then send them back out to the riverbed to recover? It just doesn't work,” Anderson said.
Silvia Bernard, the executive director of the Good Samaritan Shelter, said her group has been providing shelter in the Santa Maria Valley for over 30 years and they're excited to work on this unique model.
“It really serves those who are out in the community that are living unsheltered, that are living in the encampments and for whom it does not make sense to come into the shelter system," Bernard said. "This provides a safe door for them to come into for privacy.”
Aaron Edelheit, board member of DignityMoves, believes this project will have an impact nationwide and how, with the current housing crisis, innovative ideas can make big projects become possible.
“To have philanthropists say we will join you, then have faith-based communities, volunteers and businesses say that we must respond to this as a community,” said Edelheit. “Then, instead of reading about something that takes five years and costs $750,000 a unit, to come to something where from start to finish in downtown Santa Barbara the cost is $50,000 a unit and you can build it and house people in nine months, this is what is so special.”
