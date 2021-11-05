A Santa Barbara man was identified Friday as the driver who was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 1, north of Jalama Road.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau said Daniel Pablo Duarte, 37, was killed after his vehicle went off the road, approximately three mile south of Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

California Highway Patrol officials received the call of the collision shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle that had rolled into a tree and whose driver was removed with heavy extrication, according to County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Duarte was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado truck at an unknown rate of speed and traveling southbound on Highway 1 when the crash occurred.

For an unknown reason, Duarte left the west side of the roadway and collided with a metal guardrail, causing the truck to turn sharply to the left and cross the north- and southbound lanes.

He then turned the vehicle sharply back to the right, causing it cross both lanes again and crash into a tree before rolling over, according to CHP Sgt. Charmaine Fajardo.

Duarte was transported via ground ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to Fajardo.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.