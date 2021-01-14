Offshore winds keep Central Coast cooking, and more may be on the way

Northern Santa Barbara County was cooking Thursday after northeasterly winds that blew in Wednesday evening pushed temperatures into the 80s, although not high enough to officially break any records, according to National Weather Service data.
“There are no new records that I know of, but it’s absolutely gorgeous weather,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. “You could be in Iowa, where it’s 18 degrees.”
Although thermometers reached as high as 86 and 88 degrees Thursday in downtown Santa Maria, and one Orcutt resident said his read 87, the official high recorded at Santa Maria Public Airport was 81.
The record for Jan. 14 in Santa Maria is 83 degrees, set in 2014 when Santa Maria set new records four days in a row, peaking at 89 degrees on Jan. 16, Lindsey said.
In Lompoc, the high Thursday was also 81, but the record there for Jan. 14 is 84 degrees, set back in 1983. Vandenberg Air Force Base recorded a high of 80 degrees Thursday, and the Santa Ynez Airport temperature peaked at 82 degrees.
National Weather Service data did not list records for the base and Santa Ynez.
“The recent northeast offshore winds are producing these warm temperatures,” Lindsey said
But the warm weather is drying out the already parched wildland vegetation, and long-range forecasts see no rain in sight through the end of January, normally one of the area’s rainy months.
“This is the heart of our rain season,” Lindsey said. “It was very dry in October and November, and we had that one rain storm at the end of December. I can’t remember the last time we had a dry January.”
Officials said if the area doesn’t start getting more rain soon, it could mean an early and potentially devastating wildfire season.
“The recent long-range forecast is void of rain with increasing temps through the spring,” said Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest. “Our live fuel moisture levels never had a chance to recover from last fall and remain at critical levels.”
The National Weather Service has a fire watch — meaning critical fire weather is expected — in effect from Friday evening until Saturday morning in the mountains of Santa Barbara County.
Forecasters said they expect northeast winds from 15 to 30 mph, gusting as high as 50 mph, and relative humidity as low as 8% to 15% with very little overnight recovery.
“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property,” a National Weather Service spokesman said, adding a red flag warning is possible.
More high offshore winds are expected next week.
“Next Tuesday we could be in a very strong northeast wind event,” Lindsey said. “That tells me that it’s going to stay dry for a while.”
