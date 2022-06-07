Santa Ynez will celebrate its 140th anniversary the weekend of June 25-26 with events that include Old Santa Ynez Day and the third annual Old Santa Ynez Days rodeo.
Old Santa Ynez Day will be held at Sagunto and Faraday streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and will feature a town parade, a petting zoo, kid-friendly activities, food and beverage vendors, and live music. A fancy boot contest and street line dancing is also slated to take place.
The parade is themed "A Look Back in Time" and will march down Sagunto Street, with Joe and Alice Olla as grand marshals presiding over the anniversary celebration.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is the event sponsor, and funds raised will benefit beautification projects in Santa Ynez.
The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located at 3596 Sagunto St., also will offer free admission on Saturday.
On both Saturday and Sunday, a town rodeo will be held at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246.
Gates open at noon, with main events running from 2 to 6 p.m. both days.
Admission tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.syvrodeo.com.
For more information, visit SantaYnezChamber.org or OldSantaYnezDay.org.