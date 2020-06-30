Old Spanish Days: Lompoc High grad Alena Velasco selected as 2020 Spirit of Fiesta

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced this year’s installment to be “reimagined,” according to organizers, with most events set to be held online, on television or in other ways that adhere to physical distancing.

The 2020 Old Spanish Days Fiesta is scheduled to take place from Aug. 5 through 9.

Velasco is the first person to be selected Spirit from Garcia Dance Studio, which opened in Lompoc 24 years ago.

Laura Garcia-Haas, owner of Garcia Dance Studio and the 1986 Spirit of Fiesta, said she was “completely overjoyed” by Velasco joining her on the list of Spirits.

“Alena is a beautiful dancer and perfect role model for our community,” said Garcia-Haas, whose daughter Marissa became the studio’s first Junior Spirit selection in 2003. “[Velasco] truly embraces the Spirit of Fiesta and our entire studio is so proud of her.”

Velasco said she set a goal to become Spirit of Fiesta after first trying out to be Junior Spirit 12 years ago.