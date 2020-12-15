Olivia Berman credits Lucky Clover 4-H, community for focus, drive

Santa Ynez Valley Youth in Service honoree Olivia Berman is full of gratitude: for her community, for her 4-H club, for her family and her school.
“My community has made me who I am for sure. All my 4-H leaders have been volunteers who have dedicated so many hours of their lives to make sure we’re prepared for what life has in store for us. The people in my community are beyond amazing, and they have made me an image of what they are,” Berman said.
A graduate of Dunn School in Los Olivos, Berman has been a core member of Lucky Clover 4-H Club for nearly a decade.
“My life revolves around 4-H,” she said.
Since joining at age 9, Berman has taken part in a variety of projects including poultry, gardening, public speaking, baking, scrapbooking, sewing, canning, market goats, horses and leadership. She has also amassed more than 500 hours of community service through club efforts including coat collections, Toys for Tots, canned food drives, projects at Atterdag Village including caroling and Christmas tree decorating, and running a bounce house fundraiser each July 4.
As a senior 4-H member working toward her Emerald Star, Berman created a nationwide website that connects 4-H clubs with Rotarians who volunteer as 4-H Presentation Day evaluators.
Her connection with Rotary extends beyond 4-H. As a member of its youth leadership program, Berman traveled to India for a service project working at a school for impoverished girls at high risk for human trafficking.
“Seeing what life was like for teens who aren’t in the U.S. was super eye-opening for me. I created bonds back there, friendships that will last a lifetime, and I really came to understand there’s more help needed beyond my community,” Berman said.
Berman serves as Lucky Clover 4-H Club president and Santa Barbara County 4-H ambassador.
“When I was a little kid, I looked up to the older kids in my club. Now I get to be a role model for all the little kids who are looking up to me,” Berman said.
In January, Berman took first-place honors — and the $250 that came with it — in the third annual Speech Trek contest coordinated by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
“If it weren’t for 4-H, I wouldn’t have found my passions: public speaking and the meat industry. This organization has opened so many doors, and I’ve met so many people who are willing to help me pursue my dream of being a voice for the ag industry,” Berman said.
She looks forward to spending the next four years at University of Wyoming to pursue degrees in agricultural communications and animal sciences.
Youth in Service honorees were chosen by a panel of board members of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, editors of the Santa Ynez Valley News and former honorees, based on nominations made by Valley residents.
The Valley Foundation has as its mission improving the lives of people in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by investing in programs that feed the poor, promote health, nurture seniors, challenge youth and inspire the community to make a difference.
The Foundation and the Valley News created the Man and Woman of the Year Program in 1995 to recognize local residents for their volunteerism. The Youth in Service Award was added in 2012 to honor students in grades nine through 12 for outstanding service to others.
In addition to recognition plaques, each adult honoree receives a $1,000 grant from the Foundation to be donated in the honoree's name to a charity of his or her choice. The students each receive a $1,000 scholarship to be used for postsecondary education.
