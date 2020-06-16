One dead in two-car collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road
alert top story

One dead in two-car collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Lucia Canyon Road fatal wreck
Buy Now

One person was confirmed dead on Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, located on Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

 Len Wood, Staff

One person is dead and at least two more were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday on Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, according to CHP Officer Kelly Valdez.

Several units have responded to the scene, including several CHP units, Lompoc Police and Vandenberg Air Force Base personnel. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen
Education

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen

  • Updated

While LUSD administrators expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts on Aug. 17, they acknowledged that such a return appears unlikely with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. With that in mind, the district has released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News