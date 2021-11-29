The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person died Monday after an SUV went over the side of Highway 166 west of Wasioja Road sometime around 2 p.m.
Two people were in the vehicle, but one was out and walking around when emergency crews arrived, said Officer Maria Bearriga of the Santa Maria Area CHP office.
She did not know if the driver or a passenger was killed in the crash.
Officers at the scene said the SUV was located on its roof about 50 feet down the west side of the highway just east of School House Canyon Road, according to information on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
The crash was possibly the result of a hit-and-run, according to the information page, with the suspect vehicle described as a gray four-door sedan with one orange racing stripe along each side and two orange racing stripes across the back of the trunk.
Following the crash, the suspect vehicle left the scene heading eastbound on the highway.