One motorcyclist dead after wreck, two more injured in separate Santa Maria crash

A man has died and two more people were injured in separate motorcycle collisions in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday evening, according to officials.
The first incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when 63-year-old Joseph Wiley of Santa Maria died after a crash in the 6300 block of Dominion Road, about 9 miles southeast of Santa Maria, California Highway Patrol Officer Scott Cox said.
Wiley was driving his 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound at about 45 mph with a group of other riders when his motorcycle went off the road and down a slight embankment, Cox said.
Two engines and a battalion commander from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an American Medical Response ambulance and a CHP patrol unit responded to the scene.
A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Maria was killed instantly and a small fire was ignited Thursday when his cycle collided head-on with a vehicle while rounding a curve on Foxen Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel performed CPR on Wiley, who was unconscious and without a pulse, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs aren't suspected in the incident, although Wiley may have suffered a medical emergency while driving his motorcycle, Cox said.
The incident is under investigation.
Two more people, a male motorcyclist and his female passenger, were injured in a separate collision in Santa Maria nearly three hours later.
The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. when a Honda Accord driven by a Santa Maria woman rear-ended a Honda CBR motorcycle on the southbound Donovan Road offramp from Highway 101, Cox said.
Both the motorcycle's driver, a 41-year-old man, and his passenger, a 32-year-old woman, whose names haven't been released but are both from Santa Maria, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, Cox said.
Two Santa Maria Fire engines and a battalion commander, an American Medical Response ambulance and a CHP patrol unit responded to the scene.
Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision, Cox said, although the Honda Accord's driver was not licensed and could receive a citation.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.