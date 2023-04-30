The Lompoc Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning and discovered one person dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Mark Powell said.
A suspect was taken into custody, Powell said.
Officers from the Lompoc Police Department responded to the domestic violence call at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of West Pine Ave.
While en route, Powell said, a neighbor reported seeing a gunshot victim on his porch. Officers located "one deceased victim" and one additional victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Powell.
The victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital for medical aid and one suspect was taken into custody.
Powell said there is an ongoing investigation and no additional information would be released at this time.
Sunday's shooting comes after two people were shot in Lompoc on Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with a gunshot wound to the head and another was taken to Marian hospital in Santa Maria with a gunshot wound to the leg in separate incidents.