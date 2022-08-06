A 570-decameter upper-level low-pressure system centered about 500 miles off the Northern California coastline combined with a thermal low over the Central Valley will produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon along coastline on Saturday into Tuesday. This onshore flow will produce mostly clear afternoons and mild temperatures with night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist.
This weekend’s high temperatures will range from the high 60s to the low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the high 80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The beaches will remain in the low to mid-60s. Overall, these temperatures will continue through the end of the week, with no extreme heat anticipated.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will decrease to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels on Wednesday into Friday; consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (Fogust) along the immediate coastline. The marine low clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist, clearing by the afternoon.