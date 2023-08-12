Orcutt Babe Ruth

The Orcutt Babe Ruth team following their win at the 14U Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia Saturday.

 Contributed

The Orcutt 14U All-Stars won the 14U Babe Ruth World Series Saturday in Virginia.

Tournament MVP Ryan Aparicio drove in three runs, Defensive Player of the Tournament Mason Majewski pitched five solid innings and Orcutt beat Eagle Pass, Texas 7-1 for the championship.

Orcutt went 7-0 at the Babe Ruth 14U World Series. Mason Anderson went 3-for-3 for the locals in the title game.

