Orcutt couple finds trick way to build treat delivery system

An Orcutt couple has come up with an easier way to build a treat delivery system than one made internet-famous by a guy in Chicago, and they’ve posted a fun DIY video on their new YouTube channel, hoping for a viral response.

Jaimie and Jessy Glazewski have tested their creation on friends’ children and plan to put it into service Halloween night outside their home at 119 Valley View Drive.

“Our yard is about 5 feet above the sidewalk,” Jaimie said. “People will walk by and candy will shoot out at them.”

The candy chute is a way to deliver treats to little goblins and ghouls while adhering to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s guidelines for Halloween night trick-or-treating to maintain social distancing.

Jaimie said she and Jessy had seen the Chicago man’s viral video showing how to make a candy chute using PVC pipe and wanted to do a similar video for her new YouTube channel jaimienay.

She had already done do-it-yourself videos for her channel about making candy corn decorations, sorting laundry for two kids in less than 10 minutes and making four Halloween decorations for $8 with stuff bought at a dollar store.