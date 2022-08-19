An Orcutt man who at age 47 was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease has been chosen to serve on an advisory group that works to raise awareness of the condition nationwide by sharing their experiences.
Tony Gonzales, a well-known local radio host and rodeo announcer, was chosen from among more than 35 applicants across the country to serve on the Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group.
The group’s nine members share personal insights and their experiences of living with dementia with the media and groups nationwide, an Alzheimer’s Association spokeswoman said.
Gonzales, 48, said he is excited about being chosen and the opportunity it will give him to travel around the country speaking and meeting with scientists doing research into Alzheimer’s disease.
But Gonzales just got even more good news: Earlier this year, he testified before the state Legislature in support of Senate Bill 861, which would establish the Dementia Care Navigator Grant Program.
“It just passed today,” he said Friday afternoon. “It’s really good news. I’m really happy about it.”
Through the program, competitive grants will be awarded for training navigators to assist dementia patients in accessing resources and obtaining care.
“Basically all I did was tell my story,” Gonzales said of his Zoom conference with legislators. “I think [it made an impact on] a lot of them, hearing how I speak, hearing how I went from being an executive to having first-grade math skills, hearing my wife talk about how it’s changed our lives.”
More recently, Gonzales shared his story at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in San Diego the first week of August.
At age 45, he began experiencing periodic episodes of memory loss and was finding it increasingly difficult to juggle his work duties and community activities.
He recalled how one day driving back into Santa Maria on Highway 101, he suddenly had no idea where he was or where he was going.
He did know who he was, so he started to pull off the freeway to call his wife, Kori. That’s when he saw the sign for Santa Maria Way, and it all came back to him.
But it made him realize he needed to see his doctor, who listened to him relate his experiences, then tested him with a handful of questions. He failed.
Suspecting Gonzales had dementia, his doctor initially referred him to UCLA, but he later transferred to the UCSF Memory Center, which specializes in dementia.
After two years of tests, in 2021 his condition was finally diagnosed: dementia with cognitive impairment.
Gonzales said he was “relieved that doctors were finally seeing what [he] was feeling.” But the uncertainty of his future came as a blow.
“I cried a lot initially,” Gonzales said. “I had witnessed dementia in some of my older family members and knew the difficult road that lay ahead.”
Through a 20-year career as a radio personality known as “Chief” and holding executive positions in real estate and banking, Gonzales had also been involved in community events like the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
He had become known to many as the voice of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo by serving as the arena announcer.
“It was unfathomable that I would need to leave my job and that my life would be changing drastically,” Gonzales said.
But he said he and his family have learned to live with it, and now he is channeling much of his energy into advocating for Alzheimer’s patients, which is why he’s so excited about his new role with the National Early-Stage Advisory Group.
“That’s going to give us a year of traveling and working with researchers,” Gonzales said, noting he and his wife will be visiting Harvard and Princeton, New York and Washington, D.C., in October or November to speak before Congress about increasing funding for research and medication for patients.
“I’m trying to get a lot done because I don’t have a lot of time,” he said, adding the United States — indeed, the entire world — is facing a huge increase in dementia patients. “They’re calling it a dementia tidal wave.”
Gonzales said it’s not only because of aging Baby Boomers. It’s showing up in younger and younger people because of what we’ve been eating and the chemicals we’ve been exposed to.
“And COVID,” he said. “COVID is giving people more of that fog effect.”
He said he’s hoping to get on with a clinical trial of new medication that will clear up a little bit of his brain fog for at least two to five years.
“They think in that time, they’ll have something better,” he said.