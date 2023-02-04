Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016.
The couple recently made an official announcement via social media, stating the smaller café-style shop — dubbed "Cubanissimo Cuban Café" located in the busy food court at the Base Exchange — is open for business Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The café menu features food items similar to its 5-year-old flagship location including a variety of beverages (minus alcoholic options), pastries, savory main dishes and sides such as the Cubano Sandwich, Pollo con Papas over Rice and Cuban Black Beans over Rice.