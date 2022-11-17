Joanna Hendrix, a Santa Barbara County Office of Education teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing in Orcutt Union School District, has been recognized as Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.

Hendrix was honored along with a number of other TK-12 educators at the ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the county office of education and Cox Communications on Nov. 5 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.

Also honored were the Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.

0
0
0
0
0