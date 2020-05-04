Orcutt's Old Town Market closing after building 'unexpectedly' sold to investor

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Old Town Market, which has operated as Old Orcutt's local grocery store since the late 1940s, will be closing its doors this summer after the building was sold in late April, according to market owner Mark Steller.

Steller said he received an unexpected text message from his landlord in late April informing him that the building had been sold to an investor, who Steller said reportedly plans to turn it into a cannabis dispensary. A store employee later identified the investor as Helios Dayspring, who owns a chain of cannabis dispensaries on the Central Coast.

The store was served with a 90-day eviction notice, which becomes effective as soon as Santa Barbara County lifts its coronavirus stay-at-home order, Steller said Monday, estimating his store has about four months before it must close.

The market first opened as a Scolari's in 1947, and has operated as a local grocery market for the more than 70 years since then.

The market holds a special place in the history of Old Town Orcutt, and the local landscape will certainly change once it's gone, Steller said.