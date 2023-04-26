Organizers have planned a weekend of strawberry everything, from strawberry treats to strawberry art, as the 34th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday.

With giant spinning strawberries set at the front of the fairpark to greet attendees as they enter the grounds, Caitlin Miller, the CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark, says the strawberry festival is a celebration of Santa Barbara County’s top commodity.

Miller says the traditional carnival rides, food and community stages loaded with performances are some of the local favorites.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

