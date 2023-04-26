Organizers have planned a weekend of strawberry everything, from strawberry treats to strawberry art, as the 34th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday.
With giant spinning strawberries set at the front of the fairpark to greet attendees as they enter the grounds, Caitlin Miller, the CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark, says the strawberry festival is a celebration of Santa Barbara County’s top commodity.
Miller says the traditional carnival rides, food and community stages loaded with performances are some of the local favorites.
“We’ve got rides for everybody," Miller said. "We have little kiddy rides, big kid rides, rides for teenagers and, if mom and dad want to get on rides, we can make that happen, too."
Miller said the Zipper ride is "everyone's favorite."
The Zipper is one of the more adventurous rides at the fair, featuring a long boom that rotates like a Ferris wheel, with free-flipping cars suspended on off-center axes that move around its sides thanks to a pulley system.
"The Zipper always has a really long line. I like the Ferris wheel because you can see the beautiful horizon of our city,” Miller added.
The community stage, known as the SUN Center Stage, will feature daily performances. The stage will provide free entertainment all day long and includes everything from local artists to comedians and magicians.
According to Miller, there will also be strolling acts walking throughout the fairgrounds. Attendees may run into violinists, juggling acts or even special guest Strawberry Shortcake who will be available for pictures.
“This is the start of the harvest season and what's so special about Santa Maria strawberries is we really touch the globe,” said Miller. “You could be traveling all over the United States and go to the grocery store and you could look at those clamshells and see Santa Maria strawberries.”
Miller recalled a report where Santa Maria strawberries were sold at the first Costco Wholesale warehouse to open in China.
“It’s really special to get to share that with the world and get to nourish and feed the globe and then it all happens right here, right in our backyard,” said Miller.
Attendees will be able to check out all the unique shopping vendors and have various opportunities for strawberry tasting. Miller says that every food vendor is required to have a strawberry item, everything from strawberry lemonade, funnel cake with strawberries, strawberry shakes and more.
Amongst the sweet treat vendors is Giant Cone, which is the literal shape of the establishment. Owner John Little says he brings high quality ice cream to Santa Maria and over his years of being in the business believes he has found the best ice cream around.
“If the community wants some good product, good ice cream, we have it,” said Little. “We have sundaes with strawberries, we have vanilla, we have chocolate, we have the combo and frozen bananas are big sellers.”
Inside the fairpark is the famous show-stopping arena that will include a monster truck show on Saturday. Sunday will feature the Strawberry Festival Fiesta Day concert. Artists lined up for that include El Chapo de Sinaloa, Banda Machos, Banda Maguey, Hijos de Barron and Tapy Quintero.
Strawberry Festival admission tickets do not include access to these events, as arena show tickets are sold separately.
Something new this year is the inclusion of a chalk festival where, according to Miller, artists will be assigned an area to work on their strawberry-themed creations. Attendees can view artists in action creating their art pieces on Friday and the finished art will be displayed for viewing Saturday and Sunday.
A chalk area designated for kids who are inspired to participate in creating art will be available for use. The convention center will also display artwork from local elementary and junior high students who participated in the strawberry art contest.
Sticking with the theme of strawberries, attendees are also able to check out some “sweet rides” at the classic car show, which is free with paid festival admission and will showcase classic cars from the 1930s to 1970s.
The festival opens Friday with Senior Day. All seniors 62-and-over will receive free admission. Saturday is Kids Day, with children ages 6–11 paying $5 for admission. Children 5-and-under always receive free admission.
Saturday's Monster Truck Thunder in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena will open at 5 p.m. and the show is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the arena box office. Sunday is Fiesta Day featuring a Hispanic rodeo and the concert, with an additional ticket required.
The fairpark has also partnered with Vitalant to facilitate an on-site blood drive and donors will receive an admission ticket to the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.
General admission adult tickets, for those ages 12 through 61, are $15. Youth tickets, for those 6 to 11, and senior tickets, for those 62-and-up, are $13.
The gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day.
Carnival ride wristbands are $40. Tickets can be bought online and shown at the gate. For additional information, contact the Santa Maria Fairpark office at (805) 925-8824 or visit its website at www.santamariafairpark.com.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.