Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center will permit outdoor visitation between visitors and residents beginning Monday, officials announced Friday.

The announcement comes after a State Public Health Officer Order on Aug. 5 that requires visitors at acute and long-term care settings to show proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a scheduled visit.

The order, however, states that visitors are not bound to the new conditions when meeting with residents outdoors.

“We continue to follow guidelines from California Department of Public Health and want to be able to provide outdoor visitation for those visitors that have not been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, while being compliant with the rules,” said CCC Administrator Lorraine Jones.

As of Aug. 16, unvaccinated visitors to the CCC skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility can make appointments to see residents, officials said.

Lompoc Valley Medical requires visitors show proof of full vaccination prior to entry Proof of negative COVID-19 test results received within 72 hours of requested entry is also accepted.

Only two visitors per resident will be accommodated at one time due to limited space, officials said, noting that social distancing protocols will be enforced between visitors and residents.

Meetings should be scheduled prior to visiting by calling the Activities Department at 805-736-3466, ext. 7909.

Once the appointment is made and approved, visitors will be instructed to ring the doorbell at the Activities Department entrance door and await further instructions.

The outdoor visitation area is located on the west side of the facility, near the Activities Department entrance ramp.

Visitors will also be required to wear the appropriate level of personal protective equipment, such as a surgical mask.

For those requesting a visit with a resident in quarantine, additional requirements include wearing a face covering, shield and surgical gown.

For ongoing COVID updates, visit lompocvmc.com.